'04 RM 250 (round 3) 3

2 of 2500

Vital MX member langhammx
Bike of the Day! 12-31-17
Model Year 2004
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics N-Style
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Other Cone pipe and carbon fiber silencer Cone pipe and carbon fiber silencer
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Applied RMZ fender/ # plate mounts RMZ fender/ # plate mounts
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Built by FasterUSA Built by FasterUSA
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Redline
Additional Info Full Titanium bolt kit XFun Aluminum gas Tank Stealy 12oz flywheel Lectron Carb VHM Billet head
3 comments

  • crf250pilot

    1/1/2018 7:21 AM

    WoW!! most tastefully done build i've seen in awhile. One bitchin bike for sure.

  • tp4

    1/1/2018 6:30 AM

    thumbs up!
    super nice..good job.

  • ledger

    7/3/2017 8:54 PM

    Work of art.

