|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|N-Style
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Other
|Cone pipe and carbon fiber silencer
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|RMZ fender/ # plate mounts
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Built by FasterUSA
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Redline
|Additional Info
|Full Titanium bolt kit XFun Aluminum gas Tank Stealy 12oz flywheel Lectron Carb VHM Billet head
crf250pilot
1/1/2018 7:21 AM
WoW!! most tastefully done build i've seen in awhile. One bitchin bike for sure.
tp4
1/1/2018 6:30 AM
thumbs up!
super nice..good job.
ledger
7/3/2017 8:54 PM
Work of art.