|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|1970s
|2-Stroke
|Graphics
|N-Style
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Think
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Redline
|Additional Info
|Italian made Alumnum gas tank, w/ '16 RMZ shrouds. '16 RMZ front fender and # plate. Modified RM side plates. Custom Billet Hammerhead shifter and brake pedal. Full Titanium bolt kit. LECTRON 28mm carburetor. Galfer braided brake lines. VHM Billet cylinder head
|Gear
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Goggles
|100%
|Jersey
|Troy Lee Designs
|Gloves
|Troy Lee Designs
|Helmet
|Bell
|Pants
|Troy Lee Designs
|Neck Protection
|Atlas
|Chest Protector
|Troy Lee Designs
|Wrist Protection
|Allsport Dynamics
|Boots
|Gaerne
|Knee Protection
|Asterisk
|Kidney Belt
|Other
RaceService SUZUKI RM 125 1987RaceService
Herb Eaversmells
1/16/2017 8:09 PM
OK PUCKER, text me your price. WILLMA
Nolan_Stromberg
1/16/2017 7:32 PM
Very nice build
OW38B
1/16/2017 7:04 PM
Holy Smokes!
That is a sweet ride, outstanding job on the rebuild!
Joker
1/16/2017 4:45 PM
That is just a beautiful bike!!!
langhammx
8/26/2016 1:50 AM
Thanks guys, I appreciate the compliments.
Might be for sale soon, due to upcoming surgeries that will keep me off the bike. If anyone is REALLY INTERESTED, I can be reached @ langhammx@sbcglobal.net. SERIOUS BUYERS ONLY, no tire kickers, please. It won't be cheap, but there's a lot of bike here and it's all new with very low hours and mostly brand new parts with 1 day of testing with MXA.
Turbojez
8/26/2016 1:42 AM
Wow, just wow man...
Slosh 112
8/25/2016 7:09 PM
Bro thats sick!!
KILLASAN
8/19/2016 7:41 AM
What a gorgeous machine!! ID def never ride that! lol Good job
Cooper 688
8/17/2016 8:45 AM
Awesome bike with great photography! This is the Internet at its best.
Great work!