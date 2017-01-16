+ Add Your Bike
'04 Suzuki RM250 * updated *

langhammx
Bike of the day! 1-16-17
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2004
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
1970s 2-Stroke
Graphics N-Style
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Think
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Cam Other
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Redline
Additional Info Italian made Alumnum gas tank, w/ '16 RMZ shrouds. '16 RMZ front fender and # plate. Modified RM side plates. Custom Billet Hammerhead shifter and brake pedal. Full Titanium bolt kit. LECTRON 28mm carburetor. Galfer braided brake lines. VHM Billet cylinder head
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles 100%
Jersey Troy Lee Designs
Gloves Troy Lee Designs
Helmet Bell
Pants Troy Lee Designs
Neck Protection Atlas
Chest Protector Troy Lee Designs
Wrist Protection Allsport Dynamics
Boots Gaerne
Knee Protection Asterisk
Kidney Belt Other

More Bike Checks

9 comments

  • Herb Eaversmells

    1/16/2017 8:09 PM

    OK PUCKER, text me your price. WILLMA

  • Nolan_Stromberg

    1/16/2017 7:32 PM

    Very nice build

  • OW38B

    1/16/2017 7:04 PM

    Holy Smokes!
    That is a sweet ride, outstanding job on the rebuild!

  • Joker

    1/16/2017 4:45 PM

    That is just a beautiful bike!!!

  • langhammx

    8/26/2016 1:50 AM

    Thanks guys, I appreciate the compliments.
    Might be for sale soon, due to upcoming surgeries that will keep me off the bike. If anyone is REALLY INTERESTED, I can be reached @ langhammx@sbcglobal.net. SERIOUS BUYERS ONLY, no tire kickers, please. It won't be cheap, but there's a lot of bike here and it's all new with very low hours and mostly brand new parts with 1 day of testing with MXA.

  • Turbojez

    8/26/2016 1:42 AM

    Wow, just wow man...

  • Slosh 112

    8/25/2016 7:09 PM

    Bro thats sick!!

  • KILLASAN

    8/19/2016 7:41 AM

    What a gorgeous machine!! ID def never ride that! lol Good job

  • Cooper 688

    8/17/2016 8:45 AM

    Awesome bike with great photography! This is the Internet at its best.
    Great work!