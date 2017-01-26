+ Add Your Bike
2011 Xc2 Crf250

Vital MX member jaredkeller96
Bike of the Day! 1/26/17
Model Year 2011
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
1970s 4-Stroke
Graphics HBD Moto Grafx
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Seat Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Cam Other
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other Del west Ti intakes, Copper seats, Dlc Cam buckets Del west Ti intakes, Copper seats, Dlc Cam buckets
Triple Clamps Kite
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs DNA
Sprockets Other
Chain Sunstar
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Spectro
Additional Info Throttle body port and polish, Custom Vortex tunes
Goggles Oakley
Jersey Thor
Gloves Thor
Helmet Bell
Pants Thor
Boots Alpinestars
Knee Protection Other

