|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2016
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|SX-F
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Chain
|Regina
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
LumpDog841
9/28/2017 7:12 PM
Beautiful bike.