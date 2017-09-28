+ Add Your Bike
2016 KTM 250 SXF FE 1

Vital MX member Vadim
Model Year 2016
Brand KTM
Model SX-F
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Other
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Pirelli
Rims D.I.D
Chain Regina
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Galfer
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
1 comment

  • LumpDog841

    9/28/2017 7:12 PM

    Beautiful bike.

The Latest