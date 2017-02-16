+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2015 Suzuki RMZ450

1 of 2277

Vital MX member RussB
43777 RussB http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43777/avatar/c50_1_1450103961.jpg?1450103468 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/RussB,43777/all 07/12/14 2 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/RussB,43777/setup 7 227 9
Bike of the Day! 2-16-17
Bike of the Day! 2-16-17
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2015
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Watson Decals Watson Decals
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Renthal
Seat Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Other
Cam Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Other
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Putoline
Additional Info Rebuilt from the ground up this winter. Top end engine rebuild. Showa A Kit fork paired with a modified standard shock. 2C hubs laced to Saxxas rims. Lots of Titanium and Aluminium throughout the build including engine mounts. Re Mapped to suit the Yoshi pipe and RM250 Air Filter Cage

More Bike Checks

0 comments