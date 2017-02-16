2015 Suzuki RMZ450

Thomas_Egger
- 9
- 2,567
- 10
1 of 2277
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2015
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Watson Decals
|Watson Decals
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Piston
|Other
|Cam
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Putoline
|Additional Info
|Rebuilt from the ground up this winter. Top end engine rebuild. Showa A Kit fork paired with a modified standard shock. 2C hubs laced to Saxxas rims. Lots of Titanium and Aluminium throughout the build including engine mounts. Re Mapped to suit the Yoshi pipe and RM250 Air Filter Cage