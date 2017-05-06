Team Honda HRC Impact Award and Motocross Fan Experience eBay Auction to benefit the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit

Encinitas, Calif. – Team Honda HRC in collaboration with Road 2 Recovery brings Motocross fans a once in a lifetime eBay auction experience to benefit the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center. This auction item is jam packed with a full day of fan experiences and a truly unique opportunity to win a piece of Team Honda HRC 2017 Supercross history- The Above and Beyond Impact Award. This award was launched at the start of the 2017 Supercross season by American Honda’s Brand Ambassador, Andrew Short and is signed by all the recipients of the award including Ken Roczen and Cole Seely.

The Team Honda HRC Impact Award and Motocross Fan Experience eBay auction will be live on Monday, June 6, 2017 at 8:00am PST and will go for 10 days. Click the link below to start bidding now. The package includes the following items.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/AMA-Pro-Motocross-HRC-Honda-VIP-Package-for-4-/182602751857?

eBay Auction Package Details:

The Team Honda HRC Impact Award (signed by Award recipients crew and rider(s) with the race locations).

Andrew Short, Mandie Fonteyn, Lars Lindstrom, Dan Bentley, Jason Thomas, Rich Simmons, Ken Roczen, Cole Seely and many more…

(4) Tickets to AMA Pro Motocross of choice (winners required to pay all travel expenses).

Rig tour of Team Honda HRC trucksand the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Center

Meet and greet with Honda riders (rider(s) to be determined)

Lunch with Honda HRC team

(1) Team Honda HRC hat and t-shirt

(4) Alpinestars tee shirt and hats

Cole Seely jersey

About Honda’s “Above and Beyond Impact” Award

At the beginning of the season, American Honda’s Brand Ambassador Andrew Short had the idea to implement a weekly Team Honda HRC award to recognize a team member for putting in a particularly impressive effort. The person who earns the award signs it and keeps it until the next round.

“I believe people underestimate what it takes in terms of passion, love and just pure hours of hard work to go racing at a high level,” Short explained. “At Honda, I feel it's like a big family, and it's great to recognize someone that does something outstanding that helps elevate those around them to be at their best. There are a lot of people behind the scenes that make race day look good each and every week. Plus it's fun and something I look forward to, and it helps the camaraderie.”

About Road2Recovery

The Road2Recovery Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that was founded in 2000, and is dedicated to helping AMA licensed Professional Motocross/Supercross riders and Action Sports Athletes with financial assistance if they sustain career-ending injuries as well as providing motivational, emotional, and spiritual support to these individuals and their families.To make a donation click here. For more information on Road2Recovery, upcoming events and sponsorships, visitwww.road2recovery.comor contact Lori Amstutz at619-339-5671.



