+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

Husqvarna Fc 350 1

2 of 2494

Vital MX member MikevHoeijen
60974 MikevHoeijen /images/default/avatar/c50.png http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MikevHoeijen,60974/all 12/14/17 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MikevHoeijen,60974/setup
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2017
Brand Husqvarna
Engine Size 350
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics WLM Designs
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Ohlins
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Chain RK
Brakes Brembo
Brake Rotors Brembo
1 comment

  • LumpDog841

    12/14/2017 7:11 AM

    Beautiful bike!!! How's that Ohlins suspension?

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

See All Deals »

The Latest