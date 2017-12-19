- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2017
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Engine Size
|350
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|WLM Designs
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Ohlins
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Rotors
|Brembo
LumpDog841
12/14/2017 7:11 AM
Beautiful bike!!! How's that Ohlins suspension?