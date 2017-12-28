+ Add Your Bike
KX250 TwoStroke

Vital MX member Mike_MaSuspension#46
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Zeronine
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever Renthal
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston ProX
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods Ohlins
Tires Other
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Motomaster
Oils/Lubes Putoline
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles 100%
Jersey Thor
Gloves Thor
Helmet Fox
Pants Thor
Chest Protector Fox Racing
Boots Alpinestars
Knee Protection Fox
