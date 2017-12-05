tiddlermx23
|Model Year
|2017
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|180 Decals
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Guts
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Vortex
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Titanium bolts used throughout the bike. Thanks to SLF Motion, Hall's Cycles, ARC, GUTS Racing, Trick Engineering, Yoshimura, Motostuff, 180 Decals, & Matrix
MOTO120
5/12/2017 12:01 PM
AWESOME!
Thanks VitalMX