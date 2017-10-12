+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2016 Kawasaki kx450f

3 of 2486

Vital MX member MITCHWORRELL2020
50854 MITCHWORRELL2020 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50854/avatar/c50_image_1454813811.jpg?1454813189 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MITCHWORRELL2020,50854/all 02/06/16 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/MITCHWORRELL2020,50854/setup 1
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2016
Brand Kawasaki
Model KXF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Kickstart industries Kickstart industries
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Seat Other
Exhaust Akrapovic
Piston JE
Ignition Other
Air Filter DT1
Engine Mods Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Pirelli
Sprockets Vortex
Chain DID
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Any questions dm my Instagram @mitchworrell2020
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

See All Deals »

The Latest