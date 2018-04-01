+ Add Your Bike
Honda CR500/550 Liger

JohnnyL
Honda CR500 special build with 550cc Liger top end conversion.
Model Year 1990
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic UFO Modified Modified
Handlebar Other
Seat Other Tailor made cover Tailor made cover
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust Other Tailor made Tailor made
Clutch Barnett
Piston Wiseco Modified Modified
Ignition Other
Engine Mods Other A lot A lot
Fork Marzocchi 50 mm factory 50 mm factory
Rear Shock Ohlins Supermoto Supermoto
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Haan and factory Honda Haan and factory Honda
Sprockets Other Haan Haan
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Other Amalie synthetic Amalie synthetic
Additional Info Ice racing/street bike. Modified frame, modified engine, factory forks, tailormade seatcover, own design on decals. Dynoed at 92,9hp and 68,3 ft-lb. Power to weight ratio of 2,82 pounds per hp fully fuelled.
