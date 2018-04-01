Honda CR500/550 Liger

- 2
- 1,357
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1990
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Modified
|Modified
|Handlebar
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Tailor made cover
|Tailor made cover
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Other
|Tailor made
|Tailor made
|Clutch
|Barnett
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Modified
|Modified
|Ignition
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|A lot
|A lot
|Fork
|Marzocchi
|50 mm factory
|50 mm factory
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Supermoto
|Supermoto
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Haan and factory Honda
|Haan and factory Honda
|Sprockets
|Other
|Haan
|Haan
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Amalie synthetic
|Amalie synthetic
|Additional Info
|Ice racing/street bike. Modified frame, modified engine, factory forks, tailormade seatcover, own design on decals. Dynoed at 92,9hp and 68,3 ft-lb. Power to weight ratio of 2,82 pounds per hp fully fuelled.