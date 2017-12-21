+ Add Your Bike
2007 CR500AF with CPI pipe 1

Vital MX member Gda1
Bike of the Day! 12-21-17
Bike of the Day! 12-21-17 CR500 in a 2007 CRF250R Twin pipe chassis Motor assembled with new OEM casings left and right side, 90mm cylinder, pulse injection, decompression valve, OEM crank, Boyesen covers etc Aluminum tank Titanium nitrated fork stanchions Billet Hubs CPI pipe rebuilt shock with Ti coating next to my service Honda
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Tag
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Magura
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Other
Engine Mods Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Warp 9
Sprockets Other
Additional Info CR500AF
1 comment

  • Jmicmoto13

    12/21/2017 3:17 PM

    Fresh!

