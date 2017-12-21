- 2
- 1,263
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2007
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Tag
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Magura
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Warp 9
|Hubs
|Warp 9
|Sprockets
|Other
|Additional Info
|CR500AF
Jmicmoto13
12/21/2017 3:17 PM
Fresh!