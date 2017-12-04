FXR WELCOMES KYLE PETERS TO RACE PROGRAM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Winnipeg, MB - FXR Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Peters to our race program. Kyle has shown great results the past couple of years in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross series and now with the recent signing to the Autotrader/Yoshimura JGR Suzuki team, things are only going to get better from here. Peters will partner with team mate Jimmy Decotis to take on the eastern leg of the 2018 supercross series in the MX2 class. We look forward to the continued success for Kyle and his team. Welcome to the crew Kyle!



