Rhonda From Downunda 2

1 of 2464

Vital MX member Daca31
59903 Daca31 http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59903/avatar/c50_IMG_5317_1508535456.jpg?1508535404 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Daca31,59903/all 10/05/17 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Daca31,59903/setup
Bike of the Day
Model Year 1995
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Exhaust Pro Circuit Badge and Chrome Removed. Sorry Mitch Badge and Chrome Removed. Sorry Mitch
Clutch Hinson
Piston Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Fork Showa 47mm 47mm
Rear Shock Showa Stock Stock
Tires Dunlop
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin OEM Lines OEM Lines
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Enjoy!
2 comments

  • RussB

    11/17/2017 3:17 AM

    Awesome job. So clean!
    Great photography too

  • NoMuff2Tuff

    11/16/2017 9:09 PM

    That's a sweet looking 250, great job on the build !!

