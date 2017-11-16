- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1995
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Badge and Chrome Removed. Sorry Mitch
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Pro Circuit
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Fork
|Showa
|47mm
|47mm
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Stock
|Stock
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|OEM Lines
|OEM Lines
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Enjoy!
RussB
11/17/2017 3:17 AM
Awesome job. So clean!
Great photography too
NoMuff2Tuff
11/16/2017 9:09 PM
That's a sweet looking 250, great job on the build !!