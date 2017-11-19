- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Custom made on Motocal.com
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Fastway
|Shifter
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|RAD Mfg.
|Sprockets
|Tag
|Chain
|DID
Josh_Webster
11/19/2017 6:41 AM
Can i ask who did the powdercoat on the frame and how much it was?