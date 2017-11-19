+ Add Your Bike
2005 KX250 1

1 of 2499

Vital MX member DKlauder100
Bike of the Day! 12-30-17
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Custom made on Motocal.com Custom made on Motocal.com
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Fastway
Shifter IMS
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Hubs RAD Mfg.
Sprockets Tag
Chain DID
1 comment

  • Josh_Webster

    11/19/2017 6:41 AM

    Can i ask who did the powdercoat on the frame and how much it was?

