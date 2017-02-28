Stoop
- 3
- 1,064
- 2
1 of 2285
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2007
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|1970s
|2-Stroke
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Pro Grip
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Doma
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Oils/Lubes
|Ipone
|Gear
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Goggles
|100%
|Jersey
|Shift
|Gloves
|Other
|Helmet
|Shoei
|Pants
|Shift
|Neck Protection
|Other
|Chest Protector
|Leatt
|Boots
|Gaerne
|Knee Protection
|CTi
jmc2
2/28/2017 6:15 PM
Very nice!
liamjumper
3/15/2015 7:33 PM
Holy shit this is nice! Really love the helmet paint job too, the goggle strap is too good!
Crush
3/2/2015 6:00 PM
Wow dude!
Chas218
1/29/2015 8:24 AM
Now that is my style. Check mine out on here under "The first year of the 450" on the bike check. We share a style I think and you have one of the best 125s ive ever seen!
ledger
1/16/2015 12:17 PM
That is one mean looking machine. Looks great !!
#991
1/16/2015 7:23 AM
WOW!!
Really NICE! Out standing job IMO. Start working out a design for your new decals lol
dekmar3d
4/9/2014 2:45 PM
Betcha this is fun to ride...nice!
CharlouX
4/3/2014 1:12 AM
hahaha thanks guys
Roostarvo
4/2/2014 5:03 PM
Dang that bike looks Good!
ML512
4/2/2014 11:13 AM
Bike of the Day! 4-2-14
sesker15
3/26/2014 6:42 PM
Bike of the week soon! looks good
ML512
4/2/2014 11:13 AM
Ding! Ding! We have a Psychic in the room.
#991
1/16/2015 7:24 AM
What. For pointing out the obvious. lol