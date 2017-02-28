+ Add Your Bike
Honda 125 CR '07 // V.2017

1 of 2285

Vital MX member CharlouX
Bike of the Day! 2-28-17
Model Year 2007
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
1970s 2-Stroke
Graphics Other
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Pro Grip
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Doma
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Bridgestone
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Ipone
Goggles 100%
Jersey Shift
Gloves Other
Helmet Shoei
Pants Shift
Neck Protection Other
Chest Protector Leatt
Boots Gaerne
Knee Protection CTi

13 comments

  • jmc2

    2/28/2017 6:15 PM

    Very nice!

  • liamjumper

    3/15/2015 7:33 PM

    Holy shit this is nice! Really love the helmet paint job too, the goggle strap is too good!

  • Crush

    3/2/2015 6:00 PM

    Wow dude!

  • Chas218

    1/29/2015 8:24 AM

    Now that is my style. Check mine out on here under "The first year of the 450" on the bike check. We share a style I think and you have one of the best 125s ive ever seen!

  • ledger

    1/16/2015 12:17 PM

    That is one mean looking machine. Looks great !!

  • #991

    1/16/2015 7:23 AM

    WOW!!

    Really NICE! Out standing job IMO. Start working out a design for your new decals lol

  • dekmar3d

    4/9/2014 2:45 PM

    Betcha this is fun to ride...nice!

  • CharlouX

    4/3/2014 1:12 AM

    hahaha thanks guys

  • Roostarvo

    4/2/2014 5:03 PM

    Dang that bike looks Good!

  • ML512

    4/2/2014 11:13 AM

    Bike of the Day! 4-2-14

  • sesker15

    3/26/2014 6:42 PM

    Bike of the week soon! looks good

  • ML512

    4/2/2014 11:13 AM

    Ding! Ding! We have a Psychic in the room.

  • #991

    1/16/2015 7:24 AM

    What. For pointing out the obvious. lol