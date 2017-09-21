+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2016 KTM 125 TLD Washougal Replica 3

1 of 2422

Vital MX member CarlinoJoeVideo
41118 CarlinoJoeVideo http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41118/avatar/c50_jessy1_1471467436.jpg?1471466703 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/CarlinoJoeVideo,41118/all 11/30/13 3 53 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/CarlinoJoeVideo,41118/setup 94 3888 43 5 1
Bike of the Day!
Bike of the Day!
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2016
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Trinity
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Other
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat SDG
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer

More Bike Checks

3 comments

  • -MAVERICK-

    9/21/2017 8:12 AM

    Schwiiing

  • CM46

    9/5/2017 5:04 PM

    How much did the seat run you ?

  • es337

    8/24/2017 5:08 PM

    sexy