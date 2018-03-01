+ Add Your Bike
2015.5 ktm/ cr500 4

1 of 2500

Vital MX member Byron909
Carbon guards, cone pipe Vf2 reed block, pwk carb
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2016
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Cor moto graphics Cor moto graphics
Plastic Cycra Powerflow Powerflow
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts Phantom Phantom
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Sunline
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Barnett
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Other Digital cr250/ 125 cdi Digital cr250/ 125 cdi
Air Filter Twin Air Powerflow cage Powerflow cage
Air Intake Moto Tassinari Mre billet flange Mre billet flange
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Suspension Mods MX-Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Regina
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Braking 270 front/ 240 rear 270 front/ 240 rear
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info 2015.5 ex works 450 frame, cr500 engine, 2 tall racing space kit, closed chamber forks
  • Rooster

    1/3/2018 9:11 AM

    Wonder what the final weight is on that bad boy.

  • jeffro503

    1/3/2018 8:46 AM

    Holy Moly!! That bike is sweet. Was there a build thread on this?

  • Moto_Geek

    1/3/2018 8:31 AM

    dam.. so much bike porn.. I want!!!!!

  • Motofinne

    3/10/2017 4:40 AM

    Amazing, i would also do this if i could afford it...

