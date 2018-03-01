- 1
- 1,343
- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2016
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|SX
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Cor moto graphics
|Cor moto graphics
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Powerflow
|Powerflow
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Guts
|Phantom
|Phantom
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Sunline
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Barnett
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Other
|Digital cr250/ 125 cdi
|Digital cr250/ 125 cdi
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Powerflow cage
|Powerflow cage
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Mre billet flange
|Mre billet flange
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Suspension Mods
|MX-Tech
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Regina
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|270 front/ 240 rear
|270 front/ 240 rear
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|2015.5 ex works 450 frame, cr500 engine, 2 tall racing space kit, closed chamber forks
Rooster
1/3/2018 9:11 AM
Wonder what the final weight is on that bad boy.
jeffro503
1/3/2018 8:46 AM
Holy Moly!! That bike is sweet. Was there a build thread on this?
Moto_Geek
1/3/2018 8:31 AM
dam.. so much bike porn.. I want!!!!!
Motofinne
3/10/2017 4:40 AM
Amazing, i would also do this if i could afford it...