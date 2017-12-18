- 7
- 1,220
- 3
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2017
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Piston
|Vertex
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|DID
|Brake Pads
|Braking
moto314
12/18/2017 4:36 PM
Looks great!