+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

Factory Yellow YZ450F 1

1 of 2494

Vital MX member Andrew_381_
60988 Andrew_381_ http://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60988/avatar/c50_18119277_1716941241663349_4897035947576798566_n_1513318076.jpg?1513317193 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Andrew-381,60988/all 12/14/17 http://www.vitalmx.com/community/Andrew-381,60988/setup
Bike of the Day! 12-18-17
Bike of the Day! 12-18-17
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2017
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Exhaust Yoshimura
Piston Vertex
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain DID
Brake Pads Braking
1 comment

  • moto314

    12/18/2017 4:36 PM

    Looks great!

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

See All Deals »

The Latest