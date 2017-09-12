+ Add Your Bike
AEO POWERSPORTS 2017 ALTA REDSHIFT MX 2

Model Year 2017
Brand Other
Model Other
Engine Size Other
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Handlebar Fasst INTEGRATED COMPUTER IN BARPAD INTEGRATED COMPUTER IN BARPAD
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Other
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Pro Taper STAINLESS CLEATS STAINLESS CLEATS
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Warp 9
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Brembo
Brake Rotors Brembo
Oils/Lubes Other
Additional Info 2017 ALTA REDSHIFT MX, ALSO HAS SXS SLIDEPLATE & PRO TAPER HANDGUARDS AND
2 comments

  • racerhansen

    9/3/2017 5:15 AM

    Cool bike, would love to try one someday

  • ledger

    7/29/2017 10:15 PM

    There is something different about this bike.... Very good looking for sure !!

