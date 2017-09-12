- 0
- 250
- 0
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
1 of 2484
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2017
|Brand
|Other
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|Other
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Fasst
|INTEGRATED COMPUTER IN BARPAD
|INTEGRATED COMPUTER IN BARPAD
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Pro Taper
|STAINLESS CLEATS
|STAINLESS CLEATS
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Warp 9
|Hubs
|Warp 9
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Rotors
|Brembo
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Additional Info
|2017 ALTA REDSHIFT MX, ALSO HAS SXS SLIDEPLATE & PRO TAPER HANDGUARDS AND
racerhansen
9/3/2017 5:15 AM
Cool bike, would love to try one someday
ledger
7/29/2017 10:15 PM
There is something different about this bike.... Very good looking for sure !!